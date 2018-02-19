Palomar Track and Field finds new training facility

Palomar’s Track and Field team, the Comets, are gearing up for a successful season.

The Comets will begin their seasons’ training at an unfamiliar training field located at Escondido High School.

Although it’s not their usual training facility, Coach Sonia Rodriguez has positive feelings about the change.

Coach Rodriguez stated, “We are very grateful to be able to use the Escondido facility. We are able to utilize the equipment, throwing fields, and of course all the weather track. We have been adjusting to our new evening schedule.”

Along with a new training location, the Comets have 6 new members coming in as freshman, one being Astrid Sanchez.

Sanchez has been running since her freshman year of high school, this season being her 5th season competing.

Sanchez stated, “I’m excited about being able to experience Track and Field as a college student and being able to race against new people.”

When asked about her personal goals her response was, “To improve my time in the 800-meter run and eventually run a good enough time to make it to state.”

Hannah Lopez, a returning Comet, “is our top distance runner who competed at the State Championships this last cross country season,” said Coach Rodriguez.

Lopez ran one year in high school, but has been running Cross Country for three years.

Lopez stated, “I am looking forward to going to state in Bakersfield because I am from there.”

Coach Rodriguez also shared, “Betsabe Reyes is our only returner from last year’s track team and will be a key contributor to our team.”

The team is in good spirits for the season and Sanchez commented, “The team coaches make it all workout and teammates make it all enjoyable!”

If you want to see the Comets in action, meets will be located in San Diego, Norwalk, Fullerton, Costa Mesa and San Bernardino, as well as State Championships in Bakersfield.