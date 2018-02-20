Planned ASG Events

by Samantha Cox

SAN MARCOS — The Campus-Wide Activities Committee is planning several events for this semester. Emily Williamson, chairperson for Campus Wide Activities (CWA) in the ASG, has dates set for the Diversity Event and Springfest.

The Diversity Event will be occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 13, in the SU-Quad.

The Diversity Event’s purpose is to celebrate diversity by showcasing student’s unique talents among the student body.

Springfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10 and 11 in the SU-Quad.

Springfest will include free food and beverages, and will also include a raffle. Last semester, raffle prizes included items such as coffee sets.

Other events planned for the semester include movie nights and Comet Hour. Events planned by CWA are free, and open to all Palomar students. These events “don’t take much time,” Williamson said. and they are “fun to go to during breaks.”