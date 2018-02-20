Students showcase original photography

It’s that time of year again where Palomar’s student work has the chance to be put into the public eye.

The Hearth Gallery located inside San Marcos’ community center has been hosting the Enlightened Lens 2018 exhibition since Jan. 12. The show made its first run in The Escondido Municipal Gallery back in Nov. 2017 and is comprised of student work created within Palomar’s Photography Department.

A reception was held along the community center’s hall on Friday, Feb. 9 where the student photographers’ work is currently being displayed. Besides free food, the event involved the ability to speak to those passionate about photography and gain insight into the images involved in the gallery.

“It’s an important time for me,” speaks student photographer Colin Waterhouse of his black and white image involving a playful scene of a toy dinosaur, “this is my first piece in a gallery.”

Among those who attended to support the students was Andrew Murray, “I think it will serve a purpose of drawing people in and kinda intrigue them in terms of what happens in the photo department at Palomar.”

Former Palomar College student and professor Rebecca Siminou also attended in support of this year’s

photographers. “I know back in the day when I was student and a teacher we did the shows in multiple places. So you know having it in San Marcos for example and then another city like Escondido just kinda you know spreads the word and gets you know gets more and more people interested.”

Enlightened Lens 2018 will continue to be on display until Feb. 28 and includes a variety of works created using film and digital imaging. New entries for Enlightened Lens 2018/2019 will begin during the Fall 2018 semester.