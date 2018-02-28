Should we have Cesar Chavez Day and Native American Day off? Speakout

“Having those days off would be beneficial, but it’s important that people actually use it as a day to learn about the history and heritage of those peoples.

-Omar Fuentes

“Students have class and lab hours that we won’t be able to make up. Having those days off will push us behind in class.”

-Daniel Beltran

“I think we need those days off to remember the history of these people and what went wrong so we can learn from the past.”

-Jessica Hui

“Giving people a day off for the appreciation of an entire nationality, won’t accomplish much, because most people just view it as a day off without understanding the true meaning.”

-Elise