Should we have Cesar Chavez Day and Native American Day off? Speakout

“Having those days off would be beneficial, but it’s important that people actually use it as a day to learn about the history and heritage of those peoples.
-Omar Fuentes
“Students have class and lab hours that we won’t be able to make up. Having those days off will push us behind in class.”
-Daniel Beltran
“I think we need those days off to remember the history of these people and what went wrong so we can learn from the past.”
-Jessica Hui
“Giving people a day off for the appreciation of an entire nationality, won’t accomplish much, because most people just view it as a day off without understanding the true meaning.”
-Elise
Recent Comments