Should we have Cesar Chavez Day and Native American Day off? Speakout

Posted By on February 28, 2018

“Having those days off would be beneficial, but it’s important that people actually use it as a day to learn about the history and heritage of those peoples.
-Omar Fuentes

 

“Students have class and lab hours that we won’t be able to make up. Having those days off will push us behind in class.”
-Daniel Beltran

 

“I think we need those days off to remember the history of these people and what went wrong so we can learn from the past.”
-Jessica Hui

 

“Giving people a day off for the appreciation of an entire nationality, won’t accomplish much, because most people just view it as a day off without understanding the true meaning.”
-Elise

 

 

 

Author: Brooke Reotutar

