Hiring events for students

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College will be hosting hiring events throughout the month of March at the Career Center, located at SU-17.

Brookdale Senior living will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are looking for full and part-time caregivers, cooks and LVN’s( Licensed Practical Nurse).

Also stopping by this month is Children’s Paradise Inc. from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. on March 6. They are looking to hire Instructional Assistants, and lead teachers. In addition Legoland will be at Palomar on March 20 and 27 . They are looking for team members in Admissions, Food and beverage, as well as Sea Life and the Water Park.

Aflac will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 in SU-17 They have internships available, and they are also seeking benefit consultants. They have training opportunities and are looking for all majors.

There will be coffee for free at all of the events. For more information contact Pippa Pierce at ppierce@palomar.edu or you can call her at (760)744-1150 ext.3125.