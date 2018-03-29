R.A.D. Classes

SAN MARCOS — Free classes are being offered to any women interested in learning to better defend themselves.

The classes are open to the public for any women over 14 years old. If under 18 years old, then a parental consent form will have to be signed. Consent forms will be offered at the first meeting.

The classes are being offered by the Palomar College Police Department. The program is called R.A.D. – Rape Aggression Defense. R.A.D. is a 12-hour program training course designed to maximize the physical defense of women on and off campus. It would be most beneficial to go to all three consecutive meetings. Attendance on the first day is required for admittance into the following days. The dates these classes will be meeting are April 11, 12 and 13. During the last meeting, there will be a free manual given out to anyone who attended all three classes.

All classes will be from 4 – 7 PM and will be held in room G-8, which is attached to the Dome at 1140 West Mission Road, San Marcos, CA 92069. Registration for RAD classes is limited and will be at a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, email Officer Monika Forest at mforest@palomar.edu or call (760) 744-1150 x2289.