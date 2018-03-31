Speakout: What is your favorite show on Netflix?

“I’ve actually been watching a few, there’s one called Altered Carbon. That one is actually really good. I like how it’s set in a dystopia, and how people can technically never die, if you’re rich enough. I like that aspect of it.” – Grant Mace

“I recently finished Black Mirror. I like how each episode is a different story, and they don’t focus on quantity over quality. I also like how they put so much detail into the different storylines.” – Greta Heidrick-Barnes

“The Office, it’s a good show. There’s nothing that makes me laugh more than The Office.” -Cannon Roff