Top 10 must watch Netflix films

There are many films and TV shows on Netflix that seem too much and an abundance of choice that leaves the viewer paralyzed. We have all been there in which we do not know what to choose, we have all of Netflix to binge on but then a wall comes ahead and is now up to the viewer to choose. We spend hours upon hours of looking for the perfect film based on our mood thus we become lost to time and browsing. We at the Telescope have a guide for those that are stuck at what films to watch that are currently available for streaming.

10. The Ritual

A horror film that plays with the viewer’s fears and delivers more than expected in a great horror movie. The film centers around four friends who explore the woods of Sweden in honor of their lost friend and instead enter the realm of pure insanity. The performances of the cast create a character-rich piece that results in a horror film that would leave the viewer screaming. The atmosphere of the film is what separates a good horror film than a cheesy jump scare montage like “The Conjuring” movies.

9. Goodfellas

The quintessence of a film that witnesses the rise and fall of Henry Hill, a little kid that always wanted to be a gangster. He then gets his dream job and partners up with a hotheaded psychopath, Tommy DeVito, and the violently stingy Jimmy Conway, as he enjoys a life of luxury with his wife Karen. But then he starts to snort coke and becomes filled with paranoia and thus lands in the big house. Martin Scorsese executes this with grace and flair that it becomes the perfect film. A must watch that want to experience a phenomenal Martin Scorsese film.

8. Saving Capitalism

A documentary of America’s growth of income inequality and the rise of “dark money” entering politics, follow Robert Reich a former Secretary of Labor in which he explains the evolution of capitalism and how we got here. He delves deep into the theory of “Trickle-down Economics” and as he goes around the country listening to people that are increasingly frustrated at their representatives who are not listening. A great documentary for those curious to wonder what our economy is doing for the working class.

7. End of the Fucking World

Based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, the show follows a character named James who inherently believes to be a psychopath and another named Alyssa a rebellious teenager who sees James as a way to escape in an utterly weird society in the eyes of both characters. They embark on a quest to find each other and to feel what its like to be on their own all the while exploring their viewpoints of themselves and of their society. Their backstories will create an awkward love story of two misfit teenagers.

6. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Wes Anderson gives the viewer an exotic new look filmography but at the time was undervalued when it was released in 2004. The main character Steve Zissou is portrayed by Bill Murray an oceanographer and filmmaker who is has been idolized by the world but becomes distressed by the death of his best friend Esteban who is (portrayed by Seymour Cassel) eaten by a rare “Jaguar shark”. Thus he vows to find and kill the beast and goes on a mission with a reporter, his son and other quirky characters as he embarks on his journey.

5. Gangs of New York

Another Martin Scorsese film that is a definite classic that intrigues any viewer. Set in 1846 before the Civil war, a rivalry of two ethnicities, the Irish and the Italians would clash over territory costs the life of a father and leader of his people in which the son witnesses his death at the hands of the character named William Poole a.k.a “Bill the Butcher”. The son Amsterdam Vallon embarks on a quest to avenge his father and along the way meets unlikely allies. The film is of war, revenge, hatred that is all encapsulated into a beautiful film.

4. Atypical

Atypical follows the character viewpoint of Sam, a teenager who is leaning on the autistic spectrum and has exclaimed that he wants to start dating. He goes through the ups and downs of what it means to have independence and to adjust to change. The character develops a change within himself while trying to understand others all the while exploring what it means to be a “normal” person.

3. Narcos

Witness the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar through the eyes of DEA agents. We see it first through the eyes of DEA agent Steve Murphy who is sent by the United States Government to try to halt the tide of drugs going to the U.S. The show is brilliantly built on sharp and good writing and equally sharp acting, as any needs to be to captivate its audience. The new season delves away from Medellin, the epicenter of season one and two, and focuses on the Cali cartel and how they were brought down through the eyes of a different character named Javier Peña who helps the Colombian Government. The further you watch the show the more you want to watch it until the next morning.

2. Mudbound

This southern epic drama focuses on two families, one who owns the land inherently and the other who has worked at the land all their lives. Set in the 1940s, the film phenomenally examines the conflicts and the hardships these two families endure throughout the film though while not directly in the film, it is obvious to the viewer. The setting in the film is in Mississippi which does give it more spice and create a more realistic view of what it was like working in the land. The film is a beautiful masterpiece that will make you grateful you have watched it.

1. Mindhunter

Mindhunter focuses in the crevices of the mind of a serial killer, the main characters, Holden Ford an FBI investigator and Bill Tench his partner go around the country in trying to understand a serial killer. Along the way, the Holden and Tench stumble upon Ed Kemper, Jerry Brudos, Charles Manson along the way to study their psychopathic behavior and what makes them commit the crime without reason. They soon create techniques to solve high profile cases that help local law enforcement solve them. This series is patience recommended because it takes a couple episodes to fully have the series embed its hooks, it is an unusually cerebral and chillingly drama.