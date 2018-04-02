ASG Constitutional Convention

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Associated Student Government (ASG) had their constitutional convention on their March 9 meeting.

The meeting ran several hours longer than their normally scheduled time. In the end, the board approved the new constitution, with minor grammatical and language changes to be made.

The constitution has not had such a revamp in over a decade.

The ASG is hoping to get the final draft of the constitution approved in their April election.

The seven new executive positions are as follows:

-Vice President of Events

-Vice President of Club Affairs

-Vice President of Communications

-Vice President of Finance

-Vice President of Shared Governance

-Vice President of Legislative Affairs

-Vice President of Statewide Senate