Palomar hosted a men’s golf match at St. Mark’s Golf Course in San Marcos on March 28. The Palomar men’s golf team placed 2nd in their match against El Camino, College of the Desert, and Mt. San Jacinto. Kyoshiro Azumada had the low score of the day with 71 and Jacob Montes carded a 72.

Photos by Amanda Raines/The Telescope