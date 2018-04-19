The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Palomar College will be providing movie showings in participation.

Palomar College’s Student Health Center and Active Minds Club is teaming up with nonprofit organization Art with Impact, to host a free interactive workshop that will feature three stimulating short films, a discussion about mental health, and a resource panel with campus and community services.

Mental health is the level of psychological well-being, or an absence of mental illness. According to the world health report, one in four people suffer from mental health issues at some point in their lives.

On May 10 from 3 – 5 p.m. you can join other students in room D-10 on the San Marcos Campus. Palomar also offers personal counseling for those who need it.

They offer referrals to see a licensed therapist on campus, outside professionals, shelters and hotlines if needed. They also provide help with time management, stress management, and any mental health issues.