White Nationalist

A flyer from Identity Evropa was found on a light pole off the main road on Comet Circle. As of press time, the flyer was still up.

The group Identity Evropa, describes itself as an “identitarian organization” whose goals are to create a better world for people of European heritage.

They also claim that ethnic diversity is “an impediment to societal harmony,” and want to retain their demographic supermajorities in the U.S.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti Defamation League (ADL) both label the group as a white supremacist organization that seeks to preserve white American culture by promoting European identity.

Both organizations also state that Identity Evropa is actively spreading their messages across college campuses in order to recruit young white college aged men and transform them into the new face of white nationalism.

This has not been the first time the group has been at the college. Palomar was mentioned as one of the targeted college campuses on the group’s website under their “Postering” webpage.

ADL has labeled Identity Evropa as one of the most active groups in spreading white supremacist propaganda in the U.S with their presence reported in 158 incidents across the country.