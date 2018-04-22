Quality Qualifications

I’ve been thinking lately about how many people are licensed and trained to do things. Sometimes I’m surprised by how many different careers and types of jobs have training like this. Everyone is “licensed and insured” and has “certificates” and stuff like that. I don’t want to sound dismissive of jobs like plumbing or construction, and I understand why some specialties really need to be licensed or certified. But sometimes I’m surprised by some of the folks who seem to think an employer need to know they have this or that certification before the person hires them. What’s with all of these trainings, licenses and certifications?

There are a few layers to your question to consider here. For one thing, you’re talking about a few different things: training, certification, and licensing are not all the same. Another thing, as you rightly point out yourself, is that the jobs that require or encourage these three things include a wide range of different types of work, including some that are quite complex and more than a few that are actually dangerous. For serious jobs, as you suggest, it’s not hard to understand why training is required.

But you’re not wrong that certifications are everywhere. Why is that?

For training and certification, say teachers who offer Certificate IV in Training and Assessment in Melbourne, part of the answer has to do with the competitive job market. When applying for a job in a field, it helps to be able to point to your training and demonstrate measurable achievement by listing your certificates, degrees, and other honors.

Not all certifications are created equal, of course. Each industry has its own hierarchy of certifications and its own understanding of which ones are essential. Take ASE in the auto repair and maintenance world: ASE is a must-have certification for mechanics, explain educators who offer ASE automotive certification in Jamaica, NY. Other industries have their own mandatory or near-mandatory certifications.

Licensing is a little different than certification, of course. Certifications, skills, and other factors may determine whether or not you are able to secure a license, true, but a license is its own thing: it’s something you get from a governing body that allows you to legally work in a certain capacity.

Licensing serves an important purpose. Without licensing, we would all run the risk of hiring professionals who are unqualified. Hiring someone who does a poor job is one thing, but hiring someone who is seriously unqualified can be dangerous, and that’s why licensing is vital.

If any of the three things you mentioned are too common in this day in age, it may be licensing. Some activists believes government licensing has gone too far. Governments can make money off of licensing fees and tickets issued to unlicensed pros, which may be why some local and state governments require licenses for professions like being a barber–which, in at least one area, requires a high school degree or equivalent!

In general, though, there’s a purpose to the training, certifications, and licensing it takes to be a professional in many careers. While it may seem like a lot to you, it’s always better to hire the most qualified pros!

