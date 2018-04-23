I know that owning property is a good financial move, generally speaking, and that a real estate property can have “value.” But I feel like I don’t fully understand how it all works. What makes a property valuable, and how can it increase in value? And why does it matter if a house you bought years ago is now worth more, unless you plan to sell it? Is the idea just that you could sell it if you needed to, or that it’s nice to have something to pass down to heirs?

Your letter rolls a few questions into one, so let’s address your questions one at a time. First up: what makes a home valuable?

Home values are subject to the same economic rules as are the value of other products. Supply and demand reign here, and that means that everything that might appeal to a buyer about a property can boost the value of that property. A good location, a beautiful lot, and a well-built home are just a few of the factors that matter.

The answer to your second question follows from the first: if supply or demand changes, then the value of the property should change, too. Low supply means higher value, of course, as the housing crunch in San Francisco has shown. High demand for a property–perhaps because the neighborhood has become more attractive, or because a new business has brought more jobs (and therefore more residents) to an area–can also drive a property’s value up.

Of course, properties can also drop in value, particularly if they deteriorate. Homeowners can’t control everything, but homeowners should invest in a proactive maintenance regimen, say basement waterproofing experts. Regular maintenance is the best tool homeowners have for preserving the value of their property.

But what is the point of that value? You are certainly right that homeowners who may later sell their property are the ones who can most directly reap the benefits of their home’s value. But that’s not the only way to use the value of a property. A real estate property can also be used as collateral for a loan, explain the hard money lenders in San Diego at Val-Chris Investments. And there are other ways to draw value out of your home in a more permanent fashion, including reverse mortgages. Reverse mortgages, as the name implies, are the opposite of regular mortgages: homeowners collect a regular income from the mortgage provider. Then, when the borrower sells the property or passes away, the provider has to be paid back (otherwise, the provider can foreclose on the property). It’s a valuable option for aging homeowners who want to access the value of their home without having to move out–it works almost like an advance on the sale price of the home.

In short, there are a lot of things that go into property values and a lot of reasons that regular people may want to own property!

