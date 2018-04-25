I can’t seem to lose weight, and I think I know what the problem is. From what I’ve read, the best way to lose weight is to make a “lifestyle change.” I’ll admit: I haven’t been doing that. I’ve been doing fad diets, pills, binge exercising, and all the other stuff you’re not supposed to do. However, I don’t know how I can just change my life. People act like it’s easy, but it’s not. Can you help me understand how this is done? What does “lifestyle change” look like?

Weight loss isn’t easy, so don’t let anyone tell you that it is! Your efforts sound admirable, but it is also clear why they failed. You’ve nailed it with your own analysis: you have thus far focused on taking extreme measures in specific areas, rather than making more sustainable changes to your life as a whole.

The reason that short-term and extreme changes don’t work is simple: they’re harder to stick to. Most diets fail, studies show, because diets are significant changes that we find it hard to commit to. Even if you do make it to the end of your diet and achieve your goal weight, what then? A diet that helps you lose weight fast is not going to help you maintain your new weight. You’d just keep losing weight, if you were able to stick to it at all. So, what do you do? Most people go right back to their original lifestyles, and see all their hard-earned progress evaporate. Gaining back weight lost while dieting is a frustratingly common phenomenon.

The way to lose weight long-term, as you say, is to make a lifestyle change. You probably already know the basics, but let’s cover them, just in case. You need regular exercise, in a way that you can plan to keep doing from now on. You need to eat healthier, which means more than cutting calories. It also means eating a balanced diet full of whole foods, including vegetables, and free of processed foods. You need to get good sleep, avoid unhealthy habits like binge drinking, and keep your mind healthy. That’s a lot to keep track of!

Making a lifestyle change is easier said than done. However, we have a few pointers.

First, don’t be afraid of incremental change. The best exercise plan is the one you stick to, so don’t aim too high. Instead, start small, and build up.

Consider the psychology of habit, too. Habit loops are a big part of how our daily lives come together. If you can identify triggers and replace unhealthy habits with healthier ones, you’ll be much better off.

Now that you know the difference between lifestyle changes and “dieting,” don’t feel the need to be obsessed with the distinction. If you want to do a couch-to-5K program, do it. If counting calories helps you track your diet, go for it. If you want to use a natural supplement, such as curamed or a safe diet pill like Lipodrene, that’s okay. “Dieting” by eating less won’t ruin your weight-loss plan, as long as you focus on changing what’s in that diet. The same goes for everything else. Just make sure that none of these things interfere with your main goal of changing underlying habits and making sustainable shifts.

Also, don’t beat yourself up! Remember that lifestyle change is hard, and try to stay positive. Negativity is what leads people to give up on diets, so rather than focusing on your failures, try to build on your successes. Don’t let this be an excuse to avoid using your willpower, but be careful not to take an absolutist view of your setbacks. Giving up should not be an option.

You can change your lifestyle and lose weight, and you should. We’re cheering you on!

“Motivation is what gets you started; habit is what keeps you going.” – quotesgram.com

