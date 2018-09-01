Children are now being included in the Drag Queen culture

Some kids play sports, others pursue music, some kids do drag.

Children now more than ever have the freedom to do whatever they want. Boys don’t always play sports and girls don’t always dance. In a world where children are not confined to “gender norms,” children have more opportunity to show their creativity to the world.

Merriam-Webster defines drag queens as men who dress as women and perform as an entertainer. The looks are typically extremely exaggerated. These men dress in outlandish outfits and wear a ton of makeup.

Drag queens have become more popular over the years due to the emergence of the popular television show in which drag queens compete against each other, such as Rupaul’s “Drag Race”. You can even visit a well-known dining venue, Lips in San Diego, where drag queens perform while you are eating.

Drag is not limited only to those who are 18 or older. Desmond Nopales, also known as @desmondisamazing, has used Instagram to inspire other kids to be themselves. Desmond is a 10-year-old boy from New York City. He is a drag performer, and an active LGBTQ advocate.

As a toddler Desmond loved creating his own looks with bed sheets, bubble wrap and his mother’s clothing. He even attempted to wear his mothers high heels, and soon succeeded. At 6-years-old, Desmond developed a love for princess costumes. His parents bought him an Elsa costume for Halloween, where he was brimming with excitement. He was finally able to use his appearance to show who he truly was on the inside.

After some struggle of whether they were making the right choice by allowing Desmond to pursue drag, his parents decided to allow him to express himself after consulting a therapist who said not to encourage Desmond’s behavior, but also said not to discourage it. The rest is history.

Only a few years into his career, Desmond has made his way on Vogue, Huffington Post, and other news outlets. Not only has Desmond been given the opportunity to speak for what he believes in online, but in February, he walked the runway for the Gypsy Sport campaign during fashion week. He conveyed his excitement in an Instagram post moments before hitting the runway, “I am dying! Literally dying right now!”

Desmond nor his parents expected to gain such a large following, especially at such a quick rate. Of course, he does get his fair share of hate, but thankfully he has his mom and manager, Wendylou to manage his social media and protect him the best she can.

It is clear that children in the 21st century have an abundance of choice when it comes to expressing themselves.

