Impossible burger provides meat lovers a vegan option

Vegans are taking over the world one step at a time.

What once began as a diet consisting of only pure fruits and vegetables, is now a diet that consists of hundreds of meat and dairy substitutes that not only taste as good as the real thing, but do not kill animals and damage the environment.

The main goal of the impossible burger, as stated by the founder, Patrick Brown, is to create “uncompromisingly delicious and nutritious meat and dairy products that do not require vast expanses of grazing and feed crop lands.”

The impossible burger has skyrocketed in demand since its release in July of 2016. What once was available only at whole foods, is now available at dozens of restaurant chains, including burger joints.

Fatburger released the impossible burger early this year. Fatburger CEO Andrew Wiederhorn said to QSR Magazine, “fatburger pioneered the development of the ‘better burger’ industry. Now we’re pioneering menu development with the Impossible Burger, and are excited to offer it to our customers.”

The impossible burger is one of the few meat substitutes that benefits the consumers health. Rather than being made of soybean, the impossible burger contains three key ingredients: wheat protein, coconut oil, and potato protein. Wheat and potato protein have been proven to be more beneficial than beef protein, since beef is high in cholesterol.

But Fatburger isn’t the only burger joint that serves it. Pure burger, a San Diego based chain, serves the impossible burger alongside another veggie patty. Contrary to belief that vegan options are far more expensive than real meat, the impossible burger is just about the same price as real beef. The standard burger at pure burger costs $10, while the impossible burger costs $13. Both are loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and ketchup.

It is quite odd to see vegan options being brought into burger joints – and even vegans are not sure how to feel about this. However, we can all agree that it is good to have an abundance of options that cater to everyone’s needs.