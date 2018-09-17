Palomar defeats Citrus for second win of the season

Comets surged their way to a victory over the Citrus College Owls late in the fourth quarter delivering the Owls their first loss of the season with a final score of 14-10.

Coach Joe Early and his coaching staff have been working with the young team to make them game ready. While Early was pleased with their victory, he recognized there was still room for improvement on the team.

“They aren’t used to the speed of college football,” Early said. “We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”

With two of their quarterbacks hurt, Palomar continuously struggled to pull together a successful offensive drive, as penalties and incomplete passes kept the Comets from scoring early in the game.

The Citrus Owls scored 10 points during the second quarter, and continued their lead late into the fourth.

With 4:42 left in the fourth quarter, Shea Morales #8, who replaced Curry in the second quarter, handed the ball to running back DaVion Sneed #2 who gained three yards for a first down. Morales then connected with Logan Gamble #6 for a touchdown pass to get the Comets on the scoreboard.

After trading possessions and forcing Citrus to punt, with 1:52 on the clock Morales completed a series of four successful passes. After which, a timely facemask penalty was called against Citrus, which put the Comets on the Citrus’ 11-yard line.

Morales Passed to Gamble for the winning touchdown and Jacob Vose #61 kicked for the field goal to complete the Comets comeback.

From there, Isaac Tuia #99 and Tusuf Leigh #51 from the Comet defensive line, put together a pair of sacks to hold Citrus at bay, and seal the win for Palomar.

The Comets are now 2-1 and headed out of town for the next two weeks playing Ventura and Grossmont College. The team will be back at home taking on number one ranked Fullerton College at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Escondido High School.