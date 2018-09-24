Food Truck Fridays

ESCONDIDO — Over the summer and continuing into fall, food trucks have lined the Great Green lawn of the California Center of the Arts in Escondido every Friday evening.

Beginning July 6, the family-friendly event was a collaboration between the Center and Curbside Bites. There was diverse cuisine to choose from that rotated each week, such as Korean barbecue, locally-roasted coffee, and custom Spanish paella.

College student Michelle said of the event, “I expected there to be more food trucks but there was a good selection. Super family-friendly and my sushi burrito was delicious!”

Guests were able to enjoy their food at picnic tables under fairy lights, while entertainment included live music and games like cornhole. This was the first year that Food Truck Fridays was hosted. The last chance to attend this event will be Sept. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.