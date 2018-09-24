Planned Parenthood, Cares.

SAN MARCOS — Planned Parenthood is coming to campus to give you the health services you might need.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the SU-Quad, San Marcos campus.

Services include: birth control, STI screening, evaluations and referrals for advance care, education about your sexual and reproductive health, no-cost to low-cost services.

Appointments are first come, first served.

To make appointment at the Vista or Escondido Planned Parenthood health Centers call 1-888- 743-7526. For additional information, visit Planned Parenthood website: www.planned.org.