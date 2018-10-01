Its not how you start…

With multiple sports teams on campus there is a lot happening on any given day. A majority of the teams started off struggling to put together a win, but have begun to find their identity as a team a month into their respective seasons.

Football

Palomar football has gotten off to a rough start pulling out wins late in games. The freshman heavy team has struggled with having a multitude of penalty calls in each game and because of injury keeping key players on the sidelines it has been hard for the team to find bright spots in the midst of the up and down season. One area the team has found some stability in the quarter back position.Freshman Shea Morales who started as one of the backup quaterbacks passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns in his last start against Ventura. Another player who has stepped up is punter Jacob Stepanek who has 27 punts for 992 yards. The team will take on number one ranked Fullerton College at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Escondido High School.

Water Polo

Men

The Palomar men’s water polo team has had trouble with consistency. The young team composed of a majority first year players is struggling to find their rhythm as a team. The team started off strong rattling of four consecutive wins the proceeded to loose the next seven. Coach Kody Moffatt is looking to his returning players to guide the freshman in their first year of collegiate water polo. The team will be back home taking on Miramar at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Women

Like the men’s water polo team the woman have struggled to find consistency in their season. The team has held their own against tough opponents such as Grossmont College who have a high success rate in water polo. Behind returning sophmores Kelly Rowan and Emma Thomas the team is slowly developing into what could be one of the more successful teams this season. The team will be home to take on Miramar at 2 pm on Oct. 22.

Soccer

Men

The team has struggled early on trying to find their rhythm as a team with few bright spots. Freshman goalie Daniel Bukari had an impressive 15 save performance that got overshadowed by a loss. In the Comets second conference game, the team shutout Southwestern 2-0 with goals from Bryan Covarrubias and Joseph Renteria. The teams next home game will be against College of the Desert at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Minkoff Field.

Women

Women’s soccer has struggled to pull out a win in the first month of the season. The team has a handful of returning players one of which is Yuliana Sanchez who gave the Comets an offensive jolt in their tie with Pasadena City College by scoring a pair of goals. The teams defense has been a bright spot in an otherwise dim season. The team has their next home game at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 against San Diego City College at Minkoff Field. 3

Women’s Volleyball

Women’s volleyball has gotten off to a rough start this season. After dropping eight straight games the team got their first win against Southwestern College sweeping the three set match. The team continues to be positive throughout their matches hoping to build on their success. Their next home match will be at 5 p.m on Oct. 3 in the Dome.

Wrestling

Palomar’s wrestling went 4-0 in the season opening Mt. SAC Duels on sept. 15. beating Modesto College from Northern California in the championship match. Raul Ortiz, and Mace Anderson both went unbeaten for Palomar in the tournament. Comets wrestling will look to continue success as they open the home season against Cerritos College at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the Dome.