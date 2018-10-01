Passion leads Comets to State championships

Walking across the parking lot toward the softball field you can hear the shouts of the women’s softball team practicing in the morning sun. After falling to Mt. San Antonio College in the finals to place second in the state the team is back at work eyeing a first place finish.

With an impressive record of 41-6 and nearly going undefeated in the postseason, Coach Lacey Craft and the Comets finished the season second in the state falling to Mt. SAC 5-4 and placed fourteenth after walking off Cypress College 7-6 in the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators’ 2017-18 Cup (NATYCAAC).

Starting at 7 a.m. with weights and ending with practice on the field at 11, the team is determined to make it back to postseason play next year. Shortstop and relief pitcher Allie Hughen said, “ It feels like unfinished business.”

The team had swept their way into the finals behind dazzling performances from players like Alicia Garcia, now playing for San Diego State , who pitched a no hitter in the CCCAA State Tournament Finals.

As a freshman Hughen had to adjust to playing collegiate softball. The All State player said, “ “It’s mentally and physically demanding.”

Hughen’s teammate Sarah Fisher agreed saying, “Time management is important.” the All American outfielder who has put together a remarkable resume as a player so far added, “ You are stronger than you think.”

The team has a passion for the program that is visible in the way they practice. The hard work they put in in practice doesn’t only result in team success but in individual success as well.

Fisher ended the season as the Player of the Year for both the conference and the State of California as well as MVP of the tournament. She also took home the Outstanding Hitter award and led the state with a .594 batting average.

Long time teammate and friend Hughen also had a breakout season earning the reputation as ace closer by having lowest earned run average (ERA) at 0.00 with a streak of 48 innings without allowing a run all in a relief appearance.

Coach Craft alongside assistant coach Mark Eldridge has created an environment in which winning is expected each and every time the team steps onto the field. “There is a lot of tradition in the organization,” Fisher said, “ You respect the work you put in.”