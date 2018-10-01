The music industry loses another star

Story by Nathan Navida.

The music world lost another young great artist nearly one month ago.

Malcolm James McCormick, more commonly known as Mac Miller, died of an overdose in his San Fernando Valley home in California according to a TMZ article. Miller was a major icon in the rap and hip hop industry who began his rise during his teens. His rhymes of party culture, depression, and drug abuse connected millions of his followers over the years.

The Pittsburgh native began rapping at the age of 14 with his friends, according to TMZ. Miller was inspired by artists such as the Beastie Boys and Outkast, according to an article on Rostrum Records.

He would eventually get his name known by releasing mixtapes such as, “But My Mackin’ Ain’t Easy”, in 2007. His success snowballed from his humble Pittsburgh beginnings as he released hits like “Best Day Ever” and “Donald Trump”.

He was able to inspire well-known artists such as Chance the Rapper and Post Malone. Chance took to twitter to say, “I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real.”

Post Malone also took to twitter and said, “You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you.”

Miller’s lyrics were smooth, creative, and relatable to millions of his fans. He had a way with connecting with this generation of young adults that used his music to not only party to but to also get through times of hardship.

While Miller’s death was felt and seen throughout the world, it also hit close to home as Palomar College students were also affected by this loss.

“Mac Miller’s death was something no one expected so when I heard the news I was in shock since listening to his music was a part of my childhood and in a way he was relatable to me” said sophomore Kevin Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also said, “…he had a big impact on my life and others by rapping about how he felt about school and his social life.”

Freshman Jesus Hernandez said “… his death impacted me because he was one of the rappers I listened to and helped expand the genres of music I was exposed to.”

Although Miller’s life was cut short his legacy will live on forever. His lyrical expertise will continue to touch and inspire future generations of people in ways that other great artists have.