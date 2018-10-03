Kettle Coffee & Tea Open Mic

ESCONDIDO—Kettle Coffee and Tea has open mic on Friday nights.

The coffee shop is located on Grand Ave east of broadway in a plain brick building. They offer food such as Panini sandwiches, pastries and different drinks.

The crowd is kind and welcoming to artists of all styles and genres including music, poetry or stand-up comedy. The wood floors give a good acoustics and the sound system can handle up to 12 instruments. Food and espresso sales stops one hour before closing. Sign up starts at 5:30 and music goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

