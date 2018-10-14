Palomar Conqerus Mt. SAC in wild game

The Comets top Mt. San Antonio College Saturday night in a back and forth game 38-35.

Behind strong performances from quarterback Connor Curry and Chris Calhoun Palomar shutdown Mt. SAC in the late minutes of the game. No. 8 ranked Mt. San Antonio College came into Saturday nights affair heavily favored to win.

With 1:25 on the clock Curry threw a 59 yard pass to Malachi Russell to set up for the winning touchdown, a 2 yard rushing touchdown, made by Curry himself.

The freshman quarterback put together an offensive explosion with a total of 370 yards. He had 89 rushing yards on 12 carries and connected on 20 of his 32 passes for 281 yards.

“We just stayed in the games whenever things weren’t going right.” Curry said. “ The defensive line making big plays. You saw a lot of momentum come off of turnovers.”

On the defensive side of the ball freshman linebacker Chris Calhoun put on a clinic. On the night Calhoun had a total of 13 tackles, 9 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

His biggest contribution in the game were 2 intercepted passes on of which he returned for 19 yards to set up for a touchdown and another he returned for a 98 yard touchdown.

It was truly a team win with contributions from everyone. Offensively Shevell Sterling had an important 20 yard run. William Gonzalez had an 26 yard reception, and Curry connected with Johnny Armentrout for 3 caught balls and a total of 23 yards. Malachi Russell had a total of 92 gained yards for the night.

“We had each others back and that’s what makes teams great.” Connor said.

The defense was connecting on all cylinders with strong performances from Maxwell Milner who had 9 solo tackles and Jordan Dusan who recovers two fumbles.

Special teams got in on the action with a 25 yard field goal from Mark Meader and PAT kicks.

The Comets knotted their conference record at 1-1 and have an overall record of 4-3. Palomar can win the central conference by winning their last three games.

The team has a bye week and then will be on the road taking on El Camino in a Conference game Oct. 27. Palomar returns home Nov. 3 against Cerritos at 6 p.m. at Escondido High School.