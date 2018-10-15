Car Crash on Escondido campus

Story by: Bethany Nash

ESCONDIDO—Something or someone ran into Palomar’s preschool in the middle of the night. No one was injured.

The Early Childhood Education Lab School (EECES) was hit at roughly 3 a.m. on Oct. 8. There were no cars found at the crash site, however the damages at the EECES building was discovered by the Supervisor of Facilities and maintenance on the Escondido campus, Jimmy Diaz.

At 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8 Director of Communications, Marketing, and Public Affairs, Laura Gropen sent out an email informing the college community of the incident.

“EECES will be closed for at least the day, while staff assesses the damage. All EECES parents have been notified. Only EECES was impacted and classes at Escondido Center will be held today. We have no further information at the time,” Gropen said in the email.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 Senior Education Center Coordinator for the Escondido campus explained that details of the incident are still unknown.