The Palomar Planetarium offers field trips to students

Written by Rhea Mursalin

Professional Astronomers educate the future generations outside of their classroom, and outside of our earth, but right here on campus.

The Palomar College Planetarium, located right here on the San Marcos Campus, offers field trips for schools located in the county every Tuesday and Thursday, for the entirety of the school year.

Mark Lane, the Director of the Palomar Planetarium, stated in a previous interview, that being able to recreate the night sky is a way for people to experience what it would be like to go off to distant places (outside earth).

Having students come on trips to experience the Planetarium is a way to reach certain target audiences i.e. adolescents or children.

The field trips often last about an hour and 15 minutes for a minimum group of 142 students, that are at least in the third grade.

The “experience” that the Planetarium hopes to take its audience on includes that of a showing and exploration of the sky, its constellations, the planets in our solar system and knowledge on each and every one of them.

However, exposure to a world beyond what can be seen right in front of the eyes comes at a price.

There is a standard fee of $120 dollars for a group of less than 30 students. If a school group has 30 or more, then there is a fee of $4 dollars per each student or person in the school group.

For more information on school field trips; to check for available days for a field trip; to make a field trip reservation; and to get the answers to an unaddressed concern, visit:

www.palomar.edu/planetarium

or

Contact:(760) 744-1150 ext. 2833. E – mail: planetarium@palomar.edu