Golden state of mind: Warriors dominate the NBA

Since the NBA, was founded in 1946 there hasn’t been a team more iconic than the Golden State Warriors, and most would say that they are the best team ever assembled.

They have proven and shown that they are the best in the world right now by winning three championships in the last four years.

The Golden State Warriors are more than just another basketball team in the league, they have continued to show their dominance by winning the Western Conference 3 of 4 times that they have gone on to play for the NBA championship.

They consider themselves not only a basketball team, but a family. It is clear that the Warriors players and coaches are always on the same page rarely yelling at one another. If someone is slacking one of the superstars makes it their job to help that person and make sure that they are on the same page as one another, so that the team picks it up. The team has a motto in which they all live by which is “Strength In Numbers”, they believe that instead of one person having all spotlight on them they can all share it and enjoy it together so not all the pressure is on one specific player.

The Warriors had won a championships in 2015 hoping to repeat in 2016, but Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to rewrite history and become the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, and bring home Cleveland its first championship.

Golden State made a key acquisition in 2016 when Kevin Durant decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and make his way to the Warriors. Durant was heavily criticized for this, because earlier that year in the playoffs, the Thunder had almost beat the Warriors in the playoffs. It was perceived as if he can’t beat them, so he might as well join them.

Durant says, ” When I had the meeting with Warriors franchise they praised to me the phrase Strength in Numbers and being a unselfish teammate. The team was not worried about who was the main star of the team was. They were more concerned about winning championships and working together as a team.” Durant really praised the organization for this because for once he felt that not all the eyes were only on him.

Everyone eventually learned that this was far from the truth and Durant came out firing strong showing the whole league that he was hungry for his first championship and made it his goal to win his first in a Warriors jersey. He silenced all the doubters by helping lead the team to a Championship title and earning the honor of Championship MVP. 2018 rolled around and again for a fourth consecutive year it was Golden State against Cleveland for the NBA championship. Durant made his presence felt once again, as he exploded and lead the team to their third championship in four years and winning Championship MVP for second consecutive year.

The Warriors are the best team in NBA history because they have am roster full of leaders who all make it their duty to help each other out and make sure that the team is on the same page so they are able to achieve the ultimate goal of winning.

They have a team full of superstars and league MVP’s able to hurt you in multiple ways. Their most notable stars are MVP’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. They also have Klay Thompson and Draymond Green who are equally important and talented as the MVPs. Curry has the record for the most threes made in a single season with 402 which broke his previous record of 286. Durant is unguardable in the way he can take a game over. Thompson just set the record for hitting the most three pointers in one game with 14 beating his teammate Stephen Curry who previously held it with 13. Green brings a lot of intensity and fire to the team. He is also he last line of defense for the team when they are playing defense.

All of these men are NBA All stars, and not only contribute to the team by playing, but they also set an example for the community and lead the team anyway they can. So, even if one of the players is having a off night surely one of the other superstars will step it up.

Another thing that makes the Warriors the best, is their Head coach Steve Kerr, Kerr is a coach in which the whole organization believe in and buy into everything that he has to offer. Coach Kerr, himself played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trailblazers, and San Antonio Spurs. He had much of his success and won a NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1996. Kerr, was on the team of one of the best basketball players that has ever played the sport, Michael Jordan.

Kerr was coached by the famous Phil Jackson. Jackson has won 11 championships,6 with the Chicago Bulls and 5 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Clearly, Kerr’s head is filled with tons of knowledge about the sport of basketball and this gives the Warriors a key advantage because Kerr can tell the team to do something and without any hesitation the team is going to listen because Kerr has a lot of success and experience. Curry and Kerr have a relationship like no other, when they’re on the court, you could almost say like a father son relationship. When Kerr speaks to Curry about what’s going on the court he really incorporates what the coach told him to do in the game. Also, Curry has great confidence in his game, that even when hes having an off night, Kerr lets him do as he pleases because Steph is that good.

The Warriors greatness is attracting a lot of other big superstars in the NBA. For example, this offseason the Warriors were able to pick up another five star player, DeMarcus Cousins. If the Warriors continue to win, the championships will speak for themselves and continue to attract other great players of the league.

Golden State will continue to get better and do bigger things making it known that they will do whatever it takes win. Star player Stephen Curry believes that his team is only getting stronger and better. The Warriors will continue to dominate all the competition that stands in front of them and continue to win championships.