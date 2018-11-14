Michael Myers, back to finish what he started

The new “Halloween” movie puts a modern twist on the original made in 1978. While the original’s main focus is on the heartless serial killer, Michael Myers, the 2018 version focuses on Laurie Strode and her family, who survived the killings back when they first began. Strode is no longer the victim – she is on the hunt for revenge.

Myers is back on a killing spree, and Strode is ready now more than ever to keep her family safe. There are many gory scenes throughout the movie, but the most terrifying theme is the harsh reality that death is inevitable when a serial killer is on the loose.

“Halloween” is a movie that everyone can enjoy, whether you have seen the previous movies or not. There are some references to the older movies, however, if you are a true fanatic of the old slasher film.

The cinematography is outstanding. Michael Simmonds, the cinematographer plays with lighting and audio/visual effects to provide the audience with a “visual treat.”

Before the second half of the movie, Myers has already killed more people than he did in the previous movie. Creating even more room for terror. In a world with advanced weaponry, Myers with a knife in hand is just as frightening as it was in 1978. In fact, the audience was on the edge of their seats within the first 10 minutes of the film from several beheading and stabbing scenes.

“Halloween” combines both the new and old horror genres. With subtle comedic relief and chilling murder scenes, viewers are entertained from beginning to end.

Most remakes can’t beat the original – “Halloween” is an exception. With new technology in visual effects and advanced makeup techniques, the new version is stomach turning.

“Halloween” portrays a strong feminist theme with the help of Jamie Lee Curtis’s character, Laurie Strode. Strode is the strongest, and smartest character in the entire film. She uses her PTSD to prepare not only her, but her daughter to protect themselves against the dangerous world. While reluctant at first, Strode’s daughter gains an understanding of her mother’s questionable parenting techniques by the end of the film.

Adam Graham, movie critic, says “”Halloween” is proof that horror icons never truly die. To come back to life, they just need a little love.”

Perhaps more love should be shown to other old slasher movies, such as Nightmare on Elm Street, so that they have a chance to recreate something that both older and younger generations can enjoy.

The after-credit scene of Halloween hints at possible sequels of the movie. Will Myers come back to finish his 40-year manhunt?