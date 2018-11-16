The Rise of the Old White Man

The anger of the old white man has been leading to the level of genocide against anyone that is not considered white. Blood on the streets, the face of despair and the anxiety only degrades our society even more than fulfills a dystopian society. The level of hate seems only to be generated by our twitter in chief stirring the pot of fear and paranoia of the person of color next door.

To say that our cause of distress is not of the man with the missing sandal trying to cross the border, it is the one being fed misinformation and sensationalism labeling progressives and working people “communists”. Donald J.Trump seems to be the core of our decaying democracy with his daily rants on immigrants, Jews, the Democrats, women etc.

Take for instance the incident of a far-right extremist who in a quest for attention and display of anger toward the Democrats mailed specific bombs to popular democratic celebrities. The response on Twitter by our cheeto faced president was:

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘Its just not presidential’”.

This mere tweet represents a bigger problem with our way of thinking and the utter corruption within our ignorant minds.

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, the number of hate groups in California is “75 statewide”, the most in any state in the country, this includes both Left and Right wing hate groups, nevertheless the number is alarming for our Democracy and our country.

With this accumulation of extreme hate groups, there seems to be a trend with Trump supporters in which they have garnered enough anger through Fox News to lust for blood.

For instance, Robert D. Bowers who shot at a Jewish synagogue gave remarks when admitted to the hospital that he hates all Jews ironically the nurse that took care of him was a jew.

The conservatives have enveloped to become a fascist right-wing ideology that resembles that to the rise of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. And in Donald Trump’s supervision, the Federal Government is opening the door for this insurmountable hate to sweep the country.

The Far right-wing ideology has taken a hold in our three branches of government, further eroding democracy to the point of a complete bureaucratic fascist state in which there will be fake elections and an extreme voter suppression that will be run by a one-party state.

In order to repel the fascist ideology is to remove legal bribery, the abolishment of gerrymandering, and to give more direct democracy to the people instead of giving most of the voting power to the elites