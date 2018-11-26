Coffee shops serving coffee and unique atmospheres

Story written by Nathan Navida

Stop spending four to five dollars on coffee every day at places like Starbucks just because they are convenient.

For those of you who commute to school and/or work everyday, need something to help you focus on studying, or simply want to get away for a couple of hours, coffee plays a vital role in daily life.

Cold weather season is coming up and while Starbucks may be convenient places for you to get your caffeine, there are so many other spots that make better brews and also deliver a great environment to enjoy yourself at around San Diego county.

At Better Buzz coffee they say “Life is Better Buzzed.” Each Better Buzz location is unique it’s own way. They all have a modern coffee house design and atmosphere. From the lighting to your the art on the walls, Better Buzz has a distinct, cozy atmosphere that places like Starbucks can’t match. Their menu offers a wide variety of drink options from blended drinks to kombucha. They also serve a variety of fresh sandwiches, pastries, and acai bowls. Better Buzz is more than a place to get your coffee. The laid back and hip style of a coffeehouse will have you believing that life really is better buzzed.

Another option that you can stop by to relax on a chilly winter day is the Old California Coffee house in San Marcos. This coffee house has an old fashioned, western theme to it. From large wooden beams to the stone brick floors, natural lighting, and an outdoor fire pit it’s the right place to relax and enjoy a warm cup of joe. They serve a multitude of drinks, food, and even gelato.

If you want a place to escape from life for a little bit, the Succulent Cafe in Carlsbad is a great option. As the name suggests, a variety of succulent plants line the walls and ceilings to create a relaxed atmosphere. There’s a lot of wooden decor and furniture to also put your mind at ease. They have a typical menu for coffee, teas and fresh pastries. Even if you aren’t a coffee fan, the Succulent Cafe doubles as a place to chill with friends or get work done.