Alternative Notes: Three albums you might have missed this year

As we near the end of the year, we get closer to award season, which means the usual roundup of all of the standout music that was released throughout 2018. However, in the midst of the usual crazy, hyped up releases, we have a few that slipped through the cracks.

Yungblud: “21st Century Liability”

Yungblud, the stage name of British rocker Dominic Harrison, is fairly new to the scene, only being active since 2017. He released his debut studio album on July 6, fusing genres of punk, rap, rock, and even elements of reggae.

Unlike many artists this day and age, Harrison’s music is rooted in activism, calling for reforms in areas like gun control and sexual harassment, creating anthem-like protest songs. The album was released to mixed reviews from critics but is a really stand-out album. It’s a fresh take on issues that plague our society today, and blends different genres together to create a unique sound.

Check out: “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?” or “Machine Gun (F**k the NRA)”

The Aces: “When My Heart Felt Volcanic”

Mainstream music is flooded with female artists- and you can hear their voices all over the airwaves. In alternative scenes, we see a lack of female fronted acts, and you can probably name them all on one hand, at least for who turned out successful. In most of those bands, there’s one female in a group of four or five- but what about four girls in one indie pop band?

The Aces formed in 2016 in Provo, Utah, consisting of vocalist and guitarist Cristal Ramirez, guitarist Katie Henderson, bassist McKenna Petty, and drummer Elisa Ramirez. They released their debut album on April 6 under Red Bull Records.

While their style and concept is nothing unheard of, it’s uncommon to see a totally female run band, and not in the “girl group” style, like the Spice Girls and the Pussycat Dolls. Their music is fun, upbeat, and truly a summer soundtrack to pull back out when the weather gets warmer.

Check out: “Stuck” or “Bad Love”

Lovelytheband: Finding It Hard to Smile

If you were anywhere near the radio these past few months you probably heard these guys on the radio. The lead single “Broken” peaked at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Song Charts in April, and they released their debut album a few months later on August 3. Even though “Broken” was a massive success, their album released went quietly under the radar.

The band consists of vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald, and drummer Sam Price, hailing from sunny Los Angeles, forming in 2016 after Collins departed from his former group, Oh Honey.

Lovelytheband falls under the indie alternative category, making their sound not uncommon but still easy to listen to and enjoy. They feature a lot of common themes and attitudes surrounding the genre and the scene itself, commenting on the culture surrounding mental health, money, and even Coachella. They are definitely worth your listen, and if you liked hearing “Broken” on the radio, you’ll enjoy the rest of the album.

Check out: “These Are My Friends” or “Coachella”

With the constant outpour of releases in the music world, it’s easy to lose a few along the way. These three albums seemed to get lost from mainstream media throughout the year, and they are definitely worthy of your listen.