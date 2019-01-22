How to Create and Develop a Blog about Coding – Insightful Tips

Blogging is very popular today. Sometimes, this hobby develops into something bigger – a corporate blog with a number of followers. As a result, it can become a decent source of income. You just need to know how to develop your blog and attract followers. The key purpose of this review is to provide you with a few valuable pieces of advice which will help you create a big coding community.

Do you know that today, it is really hard to find professional software developers? There are lots of them but big corporations like Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple still compete for the best employees. If you are an experienced software developer, you like writing posts, it is time to create a blog where you will share your experience with newbies.

Make Clear but Informative Introductions

It doesn’t matter what platform you use for blog development, but you need to keep in mind that readers evaluate the importance of published content only during a few seconds. It means that your introduction must be brief, clear and catching. You should learn how to create a winning introductionfor your blog. These tips can be applied to absolutely any subject area.

Never Underestimate the Importance of Visual Content

You might think that images don’t matter because you are writing about coding. However, you are mistaken. It doesn’t matter what the main theme of your blog is because visual content is the main thing in content marketing. Your followers look at your picture and if they don’t like it, they won’t read your post until the end. If you don’t pay attention to this issue, you risk losing your followers.

Use the Most Popular Platforms

The most popular social networking platforms are:

Facebook,

YouTube,

Twitter,

Instagram,

Pinterest,



For instance, YouTubeis focused on video content. If your blog is about coding, you can make short but informative video tutorials which will help your followers understand how to write code. Others are focused on images mostly. Therefore, you should be very attentive while choosing images for your posts.

Interact with Your Followers

Your followers want to feel that you appreciate them. If they ask questions, you should always answer them. If you see that a few followers ask the same question, you should answer it with a post. Sometimes, when the number of comments is more than you expect and you feel like it is impossible to answer all of them, you should at least like them. As a result, your followers will see that you appreciate them.

Create Clear Headlines

This task is not easy. Sometimes, you can spend more time thinking of your headlines than writing a post. Keep in mind that the headline of your post must grab the reader’s attention. It should be catching and intriguing. Sometimes, you feel like you are solving a complicated puzzle. A top-quality headline makes your readers pay attention to your post.

Following these pieces of advice, you’ll gradually develop your blog about coding into a huge community of developers. Some of them will learn lots of interesting facts about this niche. The other ones will share their experience inthis area with other followers. Simply put, you’ll create a big community of software developers aiming to enhance their skills or learn anything new.