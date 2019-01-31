Simply by being Millennials, students today are uniquely qualified for today’s jobs

Editor’s Note: Sponsored Content

The customer experience your company offers is one of the most important aspects of your entire business plan.

If you help your customers and make them feel valued, you can expect to see them again.

Fail to do both, and there’s a good chance you just did your competition a big favor.

While a lot goes into creating a successful customer experience, nothing can replace hiring the right people to begin with.

5 Reasons Millennials Are Great at Customer Experience Jobs

A lot goes into hiring the right people, too.

Still, one surefire way to fast-track the process is to understand why Millennials do so well in customer experience roles.

1. Millennials Are Omnichannel

This kind of familiarity with technology is also why they embrace so many different channels. They were never limited to just the phone and mail. In fact, even when it comes to their phones, most have only ever knownbeingable to make calls and text. Many would have a hard time recalling when you couldn’t check your social media accounts, too.

That’s helpful considering that nearly 80% of consumers would prefer to interact with customer service professionals via text message.

Of course, everyone’s market is going to be different. It’s just that Millennials will most likely have the easiest time switching from one channel to the next in order to offer the best possible customer experience. After all, they’ve been doing so their entire lives.

2. Their Expectations Are High

This level of familiarity we keep referencing may be why their expectations are so high when dealing with companies. For example, it wouldn’t occur to a Millennial not to offer text support, because, to them, it would be just as easy as doing so over the phone or email.

Another reason may be that, growing up with the Internet, they’ve had a lot more interaction with companies – good and bad.

Whatever the case, it’s true that Millennials have high expectations when it comes to company interactions, even higher than those of other generations.

Look at social media. 22% of Millennialsbelieve they should hear back from a company they’ve contacted over social media within 10 minutes. Compare that to Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, where almost the same amount (27%) believe it should take at least two days before they hearback over social media.

Most are willing to act on these high expectations, too. 56% of Millennials have gone so far as to take their business elsewhere in the past year – at least once – because of the lackluster customer experience they received.

So, if your customers have high expectations when dealing with your company, they’ll be in good hands when dealing with your Millennial employees.

3. They Have Grown Up with Technology

Millennials grew up with the Internet. Many of them literally can’t remember a time when their home didn’t have Internet access. Some don’teven remember dial-up.

Obviously, the same goes for technology. Even if they didn’t own a system, every Millennial grew up knowing about videogamesand at least playing them every now and then. Millennials grew up with DVDs and, later, MP3s.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Millennials are extremely tech-savvy. They may not all be proficient in every new form of technology, but they never shy away from it, either.

This is an important distinction. Because when they grew up, Millennials are used to one new technology debuting after the next. They’re accustomed to this kind of rapid-fire changing of their world.

Couple this with the fact that Millennials themselves expect the brands they interact with to cater to their personal wants. It’s a crucial aspect of whether they continue to purchase from a company. This is a perfect combination to leverage into today’s customer service role.

Many companies are leveraging technology to streamline their customers’ experience and deliver communication in ways that build trust and brand affinity.

For example, an HVAC service company may dispatch ten service technicians into the field every day. Normally the customer wouldn’t know who is going to show up at their door to do the repairs. By leveraging HVAC software, customer experience representatives can sent customers a text with a picture and bio of the technician that will arrive, an estimated arrival time and map showing their progress.

4. They Understand the Growing Demand for Self-Service

More and more, customers want a self-service experience when they go to a company for help. As it turns out, not every customer wants you to interact with them when they need assistance. Instead, many use online business directories to find and research businessesbefore they buy from them.

Almost 70% of Millennials report that they “feel good” about a business and even themselves when that company gives them the resources they need to solve a problem on their own.

In fact, that same reportfound that a third of Millennials would “rather clean a toilet” than talk with a customer service professional.

That’s why you should also think about hiring Millennials for development roles, where they can be part of designing your company’s entire customer experience. In some situations, it might make a lot more sense for your business to simply support customers who just need a little help tackling a problem all on their own.

5. Millennials Are the Majority of the Market

With all this being said, one of the best reasons you should pack your customer experience team with Millennials is because their generation has largely taken over.

Millennials are currently the largest generation, which means that if they’re not already the majority of your customers, they will be very soon.

Despite what you may have heard, they’re not lacking for buying power, either.Millennials are worth a combined $400 million and that’s just in America alone.

So, if your company isn’t providing a Millennial-friendly customer experience at the moment, it’s probably costing you. That’s only going to continue, as well.

Again, hiring Millennials as customer experience representatives isn’t a bad idea, but don’t forget about how much potential they could have for developing better programs, too. As it stands, they may appreciateyour biggest market better than anyone.

The Future of Customer Experience Is in Millennials’ Hands

Fortunately, their “demands” seem pretty reasonable.

Millennials understand how technology can make for a muchbetter customer experience, but they also know when a company needs to back off a bit and let customers tackle problems on their own.

So, if you want to offer your market the best possible experience, don’t shy away from hiring the generation that’s best positioned to offer it.