Hole in one: Men’s golf off to hot start

Story by Alex Garcia

With the new semester and season beginning, nine-year coach Mark Halda and the men’s golf team hoped to get off to a hot start and place well in their first tournament of the season, the Point Conception Invitational.

There were a total of fourteen other schools that stood in the way of Palomar and their goal of winning of the first big tournament of the season.

After an up and down first day, the team stood in 4th place with one more round to be played. Zach Brown had the team’s best first round, shooting a 73, while teammate Kyoshiro Azumada was not far behind with a 74.

As Round two began, the team hoped to continue what they were doing and bring home first place, starting the season off with a win.

Brown shot a 75 in Round two, which was two more shots than his first round. He ended up placing fifth in the tournament with an overall score of 148. Azumada posted a score of 72 which was two shots better than his first round, helping the team capture second place. Azumada was a co-medalist with a score of 146. Richard Jeppesen placed tenth overall with a combined score of 153.

The team finished with a total score of 763 overall, good enough for second place in the tourney. Santa Barbara Community College finished first with a 762 overall score.