Palomar College sports Hall of Fame

On January 26th, 2019 Palomar College inducted 8 new members to it’s sports hall of fame. The inductees are highlighted by 3 time national championship football head coach Tom Craft and former NFL quarterback Tyler Lorenzen.

Tom Craft // Football Coach — 1983-1993, 1997-2001

With a record of 115-56-1, he’s the winningest coach in Palomar College history. He coached the team to its only 3 national championships in 1991, 1993, and 1998.

Paul Castro // Baseball, Football — 1961-1963

Named Palomar’s Athlete of the Year in 1963 and was named All-South Central in both sports. He helped lead the baseball team to a conference championship with an RBI triple in the 12th inning against Oceanside-Carlsbad.

Tyler Lorenzen // Football — 2006

2nd all time in Comet’s history with 3,796 total offensive yards in a single season. Went on to University of Connecticut, where he lead the Huskies to 2 bowl berths. He went on to play in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.

Ginalee Davis Baird // Softball — 2006-2007

She hit .385 with 36 RBIs her Freshman year. She came back to be an assistant coach with the team from 2010-2014.

Jimmy Clark // Football — 1978-1979

Comet’s single season record holder for receptions (74) and receiving yards (1,042) in 1979.

Dave Funderburk // Cross Country, Track & Field — 1965-1967

He burst on the scene when he won the Southern California Regional Mile Run his freshman year. Was apart of many record breaking relay teams in track & field.

Steve Krainock // Football — 1978-1979

He threw for 2,983 yards in 1979 under Tom Craft’s first no-huddle offense. He went on to play for Rutgers and floated on NFL rosters with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and San Diego Chargers.

Dr. Alan Tanner // Wrestling, Football — (1976-1978)

He was a two-time community college All-American wrestler in the heavyweight division. He also played football at Palomar in 1976 and 1977.