Palomar’s Scholar Athletes

Being a college student is no easy feat, but add the pressure of weekly practices and games and the concept of having to pass a simple english course can seem impossible.

The following students recently competed in the 2018 Palomar College fall season while simultaneously completing 12 or more units and holding a 3.0 or higher grade point average.

With a collective 22 men’s and women’s sports and an average of 450 participating students Palomar is has 71 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) Scholar- Athlete honorees. Seven of the athletes earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester including Jolie and Mila Beentjes of the women’s cross country team, Connor Curry of the football team, Caleb Daza of the men’s soccer team, Emma Thomas of the women’s water polo team, and Alina Lecakes-Jones and Mikayla Seiler of the women’s volleyball team.

In addition to the PCAC honor six members of the Comets football team were placed on the All-Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Academic Team, Kaainaoluikalai Lewis, Zach Morel, Devin Nilson, Nicholas So’oto, Bryce Walker and Arnold Yoder. This award is limited to sophomores who have completed two seasons with a 3.o or higher GPA.

The complete list is grouped by each individual sport :

*second time honor

CHEERLEADING

Kaitlyn Berry

Lauren Hunt

Jennifer Schildge

Shannon Shaffer

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Marcus Cummiskey

Armando Saldana

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Jolie Beentjes

Mila Beentjes

Maia Chaffin

Megan Klentschy

Hannah Lopez

FOOTBALL

John Armentrout

Juan Arzola

Mikel Barkley

Connor Curry

Quinton Gaudet

Giovanni Herrera

Spencer Katoanga

Kaainaoluikalai Lewis*

Ryan McCowan

Mark Meader

Shea Morales

Devin Nilson*

Jayson Pace

Quest Smith

Nicholas So’oto

Edwin Vorachack

Bryce Walker

Arnold Yoder

WOMEN’S GOLF

Denise DeLaCruz

MEN’S SOCCER

Chris Alvarado

Bryan Covarrubias

Caleb Daza

Tyler Eldridge

Jaime Fournier*

Aaron Garcia*

Seth Murphy

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Keilani Hirakawa

Rosa Lopez*

Seika Nakatsuru*

Jesse Rojas

Yuliana Sanchez*

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Zandrea Brown

Kayla D’ambra

Brittany Johnson

Laurel Kerner

Alina Lecakes-Jones

Emily Lopp

Mikayla Seiler*

Jacey Smith

MEN’S WATER POLO

Caleb Barela

Alexander Ceja

Samuel Collins

Dalton Despain

Kevin McCollum

Michael Mendiola

Ben Nettles

Nathaniel Taylor

Bryce Van Camp*

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Haley Balch

Samanatha Roessel

Emma Thomas

Ciara Webb-Martin

WRESTLING

Mace Anderson*

Layce Barmaki*

Cameron Cox

Nicholas Kimball

Erick Marquez

Nathan Navida*

Kalani Sorensen