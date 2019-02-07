Palomar’s Scholar Athletes

Being a college student is no easy feat, but add the pressure of weekly practices and games and the concept of having to pass a simple english course can seem impossible.
The following students recently competed in the 2018 Palomar College fall season while simultaneously completing 12 or more units and holding a 3.0 or higher grade point average.
With a collective 22 men’s and women’s sports and an average of 450 participating students Palomar is has 71 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) Scholar- Athlete honorees. Seven of the athletes earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester including Jolie and Mila Beentjes of the women’s cross country team, Connor Curry of the football team, Caleb Daza of the men’s soccer team, Emma Thomas of the women’s water polo team, and Alina Lecakes-Jones and Mikayla Seiler of the women’s volleyball team.
In addition to the PCAC honor six members of the Comets football team were placed on the All-Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Academic Team, Kaainaoluikalai Lewis, Zach Morel, Devin Nilson, Nicholas So’oto, Bryce Walker and Arnold Yoder. This award is limited to sophomores who have completed two seasons with a 3.o or higher GPA.
The complete list is grouped by each individual sport :
*second time honor
CHEERLEADING
Kaitlyn Berry
Lauren Hunt
Jennifer Schildge
Shannon Shaffer
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Marcus Cummiskey
Armando Saldana
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Jolie Beentjes
Mila Beentjes
Maia Chaffin
Megan Klentschy
Hannah Lopez
FOOTBALL
John Armentrout
Juan Arzola
Mikel Barkley
Connor Curry
Quinton Gaudet
Giovanni Herrera
Spencer Katoanga
Kaainaoluikalai Lewis*
Ryan McCowan
Mark Meader
Shea Morales
Devin Nilson*
Jayson Pace
Quest Smith
Nicholas So’oto
Edwin Vorachack
Bryce Walker
Arnold Yoder
WOMEN’S GOLF
Denise DeLaCruz
MEN’S SOCCER
Chris Alvarado
Bryan Covarrubias
Caleb Daza
Tyler Eldridge
Jaime Fournier*
Aaron Garcia*
Seth Murphy
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Keilani Hirakawa
Rosa Lopez*
Seika Nakatsuru*
Jesse Rojas
Yuliana Sanchez*
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Zandrea Brown
Kayla D’ambra
Brittany Johnson
Laurel Kerner
Alina Lecakes-Jones
Emily Lopp
Mikayla Seiler*
Jacey Smith
MEN’S WATER POLO
Caleb Barela
Alexander Ceja
Samuel Collins
Dalton Despain
Kevin McCollum
Michael Mendiola
Ben Nettles
Nathaniel Taylor
Bryce Van Camp*
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
Haley Balch
Samanatha Roessel
Emma Thomas
Ciara Webb-Martin
WRESTLING
Mace Anderson*
Layce Barmaki*
Cameron Cox
Nicholas Kimball
Erick Marquez
Nathan Navida*
Kalani Sorensen
