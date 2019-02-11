Campus-wide student housing survey

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College has partnered up with a real estate firm that specializes in student housing.

Beginning in February, the Scion Group will be visiting the campus to allow students and employees to participate in a campus-wide survey.

Along with an online survey, the Scion Group will also be conducting interviews with stakeholders as well as creating student focus groups. These surveys will be held in order to determine if student housing is a necessary factor for the campus community.