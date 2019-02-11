Coach to host softball mini-clinic

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Current Assistant Softball Coach and former player, Kali Pugh presented the 2019 Spring Offensive Mini-Clinic Series.

Pugh is Palomar’s all-time hitter and Comet California Player of the Year. She has played for two national championships with Oklahoma City University and was named National Player of the Year in 2017.

The Mini-Clinic will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, and Feb. 25 as well as March 4, 11 and 18 at the Comets campus field. The Clinic is for all ages and skill levels, covering hitting skills and drills.

The cost to participate in the Mini-Clinic is $20 per session and $85 for all five sessions (No refunds). Checks can be made out to Palomar College Softball and will be accepted at the clinic.