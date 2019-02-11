New Learning Resource Center has opened its doors to the campus community

Story by: James Lemon

The new Learning Resource Center (LRC) has opened the doors to students.

Palomar’s current Library Manager, Connie Sterling, told The Telescope that the transition from the previous building to the new one was “a lot of hard work.”

There were a few setbacks in September 2018. One of the main setbacks included the building failing state safety inspections, preventing the building from opening on their arranged opening in the Fall semester of 2018.

The new 84,000-square-foot building has replaced the previous Library. The LRC houses many private areas for students to study, group study rooms, classrooms, rooms for training and meetings, and labs with access to computers.

Sterling claims the best feature of the new building that students will most be excited about is the amount of charging outlets the building provides.

“They are beautiful,” Sterling said, “all of the floors have study areas for students. Lots of great furniture in here. During the week we are a packed house. Every floor is loaded with students who are really enjoying the study spaces.”

The first floor of the building opens up to an information desk, where librarians can answer any questions students have about checking out books, other features the building houses, and more.

The third floor of the new building is now the home of a new Tutoring Center, where students can find a tutor for subjects ranging from Psychology to Statistics. These services are free to all students.

The fourth floor is made up of a variety of study spots dedicated to students. There is also some current construction for the second half of the fourth floor, which is assumed to be reserved for administrative offices.

“We also have some really neat AGATI Pods, single-use pods for students that kinda want a little private space, the pods are made out of fabric it softens the noise they are very very well used and liked here in the library.” Sterling said.

“Ten new study rooms that have 80-inch screens in them.” Once the equipment is fully installed, Sterling claims that “the students are really going to love them as well.”

“We are always open to connecting with instructors with classroom orientations,” Sterling said. But at the moment there are no events or workshops being hosted.

“If you get up to the fourth floor at sunset, you’re going to have your socks knocked off,” Sterling explained, “it’s a really really beautiful space for Palomar to be proud of.”