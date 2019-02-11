Palomar to host third Annual Safety Outreach event

SAN MARCOS — Palomar will be hosting their Third Annual Safety Community Outreach on April 10.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the new Palomar Police Station next to the parking structure.

The intention of this outreach event to create and better relations between the campus community and the police.

Attendees will be able to meet local Police and Fire Departments and a Mercy Air helicopter will also be present. The event will have live music, informational booths, K-9 Demo’s and many other activities.

In the past, the police station has worked with multiple local vendors to provide the public with free food and gifts.