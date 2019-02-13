The Fall of Netflix Superheroes

Netflix is starting to move away from Marvel and this is damaging to the streaming giant and its consumers. Marvel shows such as “Daredevil”, “Luke Cage”, and “Jessica Jones” have been put to a halt and now “The Punisher” is facing the same grim circumstances as it has not been approved for a third season yet.

There’s some hope though if we see these shows come back onto the new Disney plus streaming service which will begin in April. However, I believe the best decision for our Marvel characters should be to reboot them and their stories into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The MCU includes movies such as the Avengers and Black Panther.

Each of the series that were on Netflix occurred in the same universe means that they already happened on the same timeline as the movies in the MCU.

But the shows that were on Netflix and the movies in the MCU are very different in terms of their tones and direction of stories. The shows on Netflix usually take on darker tones than we see in the MCU which creates an entirely different atmosphere.

For example in the Punisher, the story revolves around Frank Castle and his brutal war on crime because of his murky past. In the MCU, there are characters that of course also fight crime however they aren’t bent on revenge and lighter tones are created through charismatic characters and significant amounts of humor.

This contrast in tone and atmosphere really separate the MCU and the Marvel Netflix series so far that they might as well have had taken place in their own universes, to begin with, and no one would’ve been upset. The MCU is starting to get a bit more complicated than when it started with Iron Man 10 years ago.

With the new big bads starting to affect the whole universe instead of just New York city keeping the MCU and Marvel Netflix separated is getting messy. It seems like Marvel thoroughly planned out the MCU movies but didn’t think to address how everything happening in the MCU would affect Marvel Netflix.

It’s thrilling to see the MCU movies all connected, but the connection between the MCU and the Marvel Netflix sticks out like a sore thumb. In the MCU you have the Guardians of the Galaxy is easily introduced to Thor, Iron Man and Spider-Man.

But when they tried to bring Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Luke Cage together for “The Defenders”, this proved to be uneventful and is considered trash even though the settings and the tones for the shows were very similar. That is why having the Netflix marvel characters crossover to the MCU which I would like to see Spider-Man fighting side by side with Daredevil.

A fresh start for these characters in the MCU will do these stories justice instead of leaving them as dead series on Netflix. Although many people may hope to see that someday, I feel like that is far out of the way and not happening in the near future of the MCU.