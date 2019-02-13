Recap: Screen Actor’s Guild Awards

Story by: Ripp Friesen

As February 24th gets closer both actors and film buffs prepare for the Academy Awards, one by writing a possible acceptance speech and the other by popping popcorn. Before tuning into the Oscar’s we can look to the SAG Awards to give us a glimpse of the possible outcome.

“Black Panther” won in two categories, the top award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Chadwick Boseman accepted the award for the former, thanking his fellow cast members in his speech and confirming a sequel to the superhero film.

Glenn Close won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading role for performance as Joan Castleman in “The Wife”, while Rami Malek took the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Emily Blunt won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance as Evelyn Abbott in “A Quiet Place”. Mahershala Ali won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male actor in a Supporting Role for his performance Don Shirley in “Green Book”.

“This Is Us’ won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series.

Sandra Oh won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance as Eve Polastri in “Killing Eve”. Jason Bateman won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Marty Byrde in “Ozark”.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Rachel Brosnahan won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her performance as Miriam Maisel in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, while Tony Shalhoub won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Abe Weissman in the same show.

Patricia Arquette won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her performance as Joyce Mitchell in “Escape at Dannemora”. Darren Criss won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”.

“Glow” won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

2018 was a year full of diverse, critically acclaimed movies and TV shows alike, so some of these nominations come as no surprise. Of course the Oscar’s will have it’s own set of winners and nominees, but from this year’s SAG Awards recipients there’s every possibility we may see some of them again on Sunday, Feb. 24th, for the 91st Academy Awards.