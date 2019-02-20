Alternative Notes: For those about to romance, we salute you (or not)

For many, music is a way of expression, to share your feelings and to convey a certain emotion. With Valentine’s Day approaching, music is a key factor in setting the mood of your day with your special someone. Or, if you’re spending the holiday by yourself, we’ve got you covered for that too.

For those of you who love the holiday and plan to spend it with your loved one, here are some songs curated by our staff to help you get into that lovey dovey feeling.

Madison Beer feat. Cody Simpson – Valentine

Submitted by: Nina Ishii

Released: 2013

Genre: Pop

Queen – Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Submitted by: Victoria Price

Released: 1979

Genre: Rock

Odessa – I Will Be There

Submitted by: Ana Acosta

Released: 2015

Genre: Indie

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Submitted by: Monica Navarette

Released: 2016

Genre: Pop

Ryan Hurd – Diamonds or Twine

Submitted by: Krista Moore

Released: 2018

Genre: Country

And if you’re not so into the romance, here’s some anti-romance anthems to get you through the day.

New Found Glory – My Friends Over You

Submitted by: Seji Gaerlan

Released: 2002

Genre: Rock

Action Bronson feat. Chance the Rapper – Baby Blue

Submitted by: Monica Navarette

Released: 2015

Genre: Rap/Hip Hop

Maren Morris – Rich

Submitted by: Krista Moore

Released: 2016

Genre: Country

The All American Rejects – Gives You Hell

Submitted by: Victoria Price

Released: 2008

Genre: Rock

Paramore – That’s What You Get

Submitted by: Seji Gaerlan

Released: 2007

Genre: Rock

So, whether you take one side or another, hopefully these selections will help make your day more memorable.