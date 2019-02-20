Alternative Notes: For those about to romance, we salute you (or not)

For many, music is a way of expression, to share your feelings and to convey a certain emotion. With Valentine’s Day approaching, music is a key factor in setting the mood of your day with your special someone. Or, if you’re spending the holiday by yourself, we’ve got you covered for that too.
For those of you who love the holiday and plan to spend it with your loved one, here are some songs curated by our staff to help you get into that lovey dovey feeling.
Madison Beer feat. Cody Simpson – Valentine
Submitted by: Nina Ishii
Released: 2013
Genre: Pop
Queen – Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Submitted by: Victoria Price
Released: 1979
Genre: Rock
Odessa – I Will Be There
Submitted by: Ana Acosta
Released: 2015
Genre: Indie
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Submitted by: Monica Navarette
Released: 2016
Genre: Pop
Ryan Hurd – Diamonds or Twine
Submitted by: Krista Moore
Released: 2018
Genre: Country
And if you’re not so into the romance, here’s some anti-romance anthems to get you through the day.
New Found Glory – My Friends Over You
Submitted by: Seji Gaerlan
Released: 2002
Genre: Rock
Action Bronson feat. Chance the Rapper – Baby Blue
Submitted by: Monica Navarette
Released: 2015
Genre: Rap/Hip Hop
Maren Morris – Rich
Submitted by: Krista Moore
Released: 2016
Genre: Country
The All American Rejects – Gives You Hell
Submitted by: Victoria Price
Released: 2008
Genre: Rock
Paramore – That’s What You Get
Submitted by: Seji Gaerlan
Released: 2007
Genre: Rock
So, whether you take one side or another, hopefully these selections will help make your day more memorable.
