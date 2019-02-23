Comets softball hitting hot streak

Comets softball hit a hot streak this week winning all three of its games.

On Wednesday Palomar faced Mt. San Jacinto in their first conference game of the season winning 8-0 in five innings. Sophomore Audrey Braun pitched for the Comets going all five innings allowing only two hits.

Palomar scored first in the second inning with a double from Rylee Penrod followed by a single from Allie Hughen. Three more runs were added in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a hit by pitch, fielder’s choice, and a timely double. Four more runs came in between the third and fourth innings giving the Comets their first victory of the week.

On Friday Palomar took on San Diego Mesa winning with another shutout 8-0 in five innings. Allie Hughen was lights out for the Comets only allowing two walks in five innings pitched.

The team started out hot getting two quick runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. The game was broken wide open in the bottom of the fourth inning with five runs thanks to a pair of singles, a handful of walks and a stolen base by McKenna Crawford. Palomar sealed the win in the fifth inning after Kylie Pignone reached on an error and Sarah Fisher batted her in.

The Comets ended their week with a shutout victory against El Camino 4-0. Audrey Braun started the game going four innings only allowing two hits and one walk. Catalina Aguilar pitched 1 ⅓ innings walking two batters and Allie Hughen closed the game out allowing just one hit.

Offensively the two teams were even until the bottom of the third inning. Thanks to a walk and a single Palomar had baserunners on first and second. After a single from third basemen Sarah Fisher and heads up baserunning on behalf of McKenna Crawford, the bases were loaded. A timely double by Taylor Riley the Comets went up 2-0. The Comets added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning following a triple from Kendall Kates and a sacrifice bunt.

Palomar softball will look to extend their winning streak when they are back on the field Mon Feb 25 at 2:30 p.m. against Saddleback.