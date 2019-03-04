Early Childhood Education Center announces plans to open new infant care program

Story by Courtney Davis

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar College Early Childhood Education Lab School announced their plans to open an infant program beginning April 2019.

The Infant Program will be available Monday through Friday 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The program will be accepting children ages 6 months to 18 months. In order to qualify, the child must be either crawling, scooting or walking to qualify.

The cost of this program is $100/day or a monthly cost for 5 days of care is $1,942. There is an annual registration/materials fee of $100 for the 2018-19 school year. The fee will increase to $200 for the following school year.

Parents will be responsible for providing diapers, wipes and food for their child.

If you are interested in the Infant Program please visit the Early Childhood Education Lab School on the San Marcos Campus or contact Rene Robelin at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3375 or email at rrobelin@palomar.edu.