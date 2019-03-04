Grand Opening ceremony for New Library and Learning Resource Center

Story by Ripp Friesen

SAN MARCOS — The new Library and Learning Resource Center held its grand opening on Friday Feb. 22.

The new Library, which sits between the Humanities building and the parking structure, opened the at start of the spring semester. The official grand opening ceremony was held on Friday, Feb. 22.

Palomar Superintendent/ President Joi Lin Blake opened the ceremony on Friday thanking those who contributed to the opening of the new Library.

“Today you will see what we have done with an idea” Blake concluded.

Kena Haun, ASG’s Vice President of Legislative Affairs was a guest speaker at the event. Haun spoke about the spacious offices where students can study and gave a brief anecdote regarding a cramped outlet in the old Library.

Haun claimed that if the outlet was occupied by another student, she would have to go to a completely different building to use another outlet.

As the ceremony came to a close, Blake said “We have created a safe space for students to learn.”