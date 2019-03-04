Introducing the reigning PCAC Men’s Golfer of the Year

Story By Jordan Spurgeon

Jacob Montes, Comet’s golfer exploded onto the scene during his freshman year in 2018 and is looking to continue that dominance for his sophomore season in 2019.

Montes was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2018 an accomplishment he said has been a long time in the making. “I’ve always played well since I was a kid… this was my firs

t year getting lower scores consistently.”

At Torrey Pines high school, he enjoyed playing football. He focused most of his time and effort on going after a football scholarship until a serious injury ended his senior season.

With college football no longer in the picture, Montes decided to attend Palomar to give competitive golf a shot. He hadn’t really played much golf during high school but he knew that he enjoys playing.

Montes said, “Being a dual-sport athlete definitely helped me… the physical and mental skills I learned in football have transitioned well to golf.” Most golfers don’t have a background in more physically demanding sports, so he has the edge in that aspect.

Montes has been playing golf since he was 4 years old. He grew up playing competitively as he got older, his dad started helping him compete in tournaments and take it to more of a business perspective. “I started to fall in love with it.” Jacob said.

Looking forward to this season, Montes is attempting to repeat as PCAC Player of the Year as well as win the state and regional tournaments. Something he failed to accomplish last year.

Montes is a team player and he wants his team to enjoy success. This starts with the pursuit of winning the conference outright and then moving on to go for a state championship.

Montes has gotten really close to teammates Zachery Brown and Kyoshiro Azumada. Montes and Azumada attended high school together and are roommates on every road trip the team takes.Brown said,“Playing with Jacob, it’s a lot of fun he always hits the ball extremely well… we push each other in practice and he definitely makes everyone better on this team.”

After this season, Montes hopes to move on to a 4 year college to continue golfing.