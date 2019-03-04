Palomar Performing Arts presents Legally Blonde

Story by Cheyenne Cyr and Ana Acosta

SAN MARCOS — Palomar students will be performing in “Legally Blonde, The Musical” from March 8-17 at the Howard Brubeck theater.

Legally Blonde is part of the Performing Arts “Works by Women” season that started in Fall of 2018.

The musical is directed by Michael Mufson and music director Suzy Bohling. Molly Faulkner and Valerie Clark will be in charge of choreography for the musical.

Tickets can be purchased through the Performing Arts website at palomarperforms.com. Ticket prices range from $20 for General Admission, $16 for Seniors and Staff, and $14 for students and children.

The first round of performances will be on March 8 and 9 from 7-10 p.m. and March 19 from 2-5 p.m.

There will also be a special panel discussion in collaboration with Women’s Studies to kick off Women’s History Month. The panel will be held on Thursday, March 14 following the 2 p.m. performance.