Men’s golf team stays hot

Palomar’s Men’s golf contunied its hot streak Wednesday. March 6 at Los Verdes Golf Course.

The team didn’t let the rainy condition stop them from topping their PCAC matchup winning 4-0 with 371 total points to El Camino’s 1-3 and 421 points. Palomar also had four of five team members place

in the top five.

Official Tournament Scores:

Kyoshiro Azumada: 72

Alex Rhee: 73

Jacob Montes: 75

Richard Jeppesen: 75

Kyle Hazlett : 76

Zach Brown : 81

On Friday March 8 the team finished second in its inventational at Soboba Springs Golf Course. Golfer Kyoshsiro was a medalist with a 71 ( 1 under par) making this his fourth time beig low medalist. *

Offiial Tournament Scores:

Kyoshiro Azumada: 71

Alex Rhee: 77

Jacob Montes: 75

Richard Jeppesen: 79

Kyle Hazlett : 82

Zach Brown : 76

* Azumada was also a medlist at the Point Conception Open at LA Purisma, Cuyamaca Invitational at Singing Hills, and Riverside Invitational at Victoria CC.

The team will be playing March 13 at La Jolla in a PCAC Neutral Tournament.